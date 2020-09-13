A City In Decline

Early this morning there was a gunfight in downtown Minneapolis near Target Field. It was partially captured by an Uber driver’s dash cam. According to Downtown Minneapolis Crime Watch shots were exchanged by multiple combatants. Here is the video:

The passenger seems weirdly insouciant. Maybe that is what happens if you spend time in Minneapolis.

Based on the dispatch audio, it sounded like it was a mutual combatant situation with two shooters and possibly two shoot victims, possibly others were involved in an altercation.

One of the participants called 911 about an hour later from north Minneapolis to report his handgun missing after after a “scuffle” at Pizza Luce. 🙄 One suspect was reported with a 12 ga. shotgun during the incident, it was unclear if officers found that person. One person was reported to be shot in the leg.

Then there is this:

One person was found at the scene with a gunshot wound and another showed up at the hospital a short time later. Neither of the victims were cooperative with police.

Gang members, presumably. The “leadership” of the City of Minneapolis is utterly incapable of dealing with the city’s decline.