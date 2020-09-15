Posted on September 15, 2020 by John Hinderaker in Black Lives Matter, Crime

A Day Brightener

In Sacramento, several police cruisers apparently were responding to an emergency with their sirens blaring. A group of Black Lives Matter activists apparently thought that their inalienable rights include the right to prevent police officers from doing their jobs. A group of BLMers surrounded one of the police cars in an effort to immobilize it, while one of them jumped onto the hood. It didn’t end well. I especially enjoy the girl screaming at the end:


This is heartwarming after seeing two deputy sheriffs shot in Compton a day or two ago. Well, to be fair, it would have been heartwarming anyway.

Via Louder With Crowder.

