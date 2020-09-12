How accidental can you get?

Whence the story that Robert Mueller’s maleficent miscreants wiped their government phones? Judicial Watch strikes again, as the organization explains in this press release.

The press release announces that Judicial Watch received 87 pages of records from the Department of Justice that show senior members of Robert Mueller’s Special Counsel’s Office repeatedly and “accidentally” wiped phones assigned to them. The Department of Justice has posted the documents online here. Politico’s story doesn’t mention Judicial Watch, but let’s give credit where credit is due.

PJ Media’s Matt Margolis draws on Brooke Singman’s Fox News report capturing this quotable quote from Rep. Devin Nunes: “It’s an amazing coincidence that all these professional investigators kept accidentally wiping their phones. You’d think these people could come up with a more believable excuse for hiding evidence.” Let it be noted that Rep. Nunes inarguably knows whereof he speaks.

UPDATE: Comparing Judicial Watch president Tom Fitton’s email update with the text of the linked press release, I believe that the press release omits this concluding comment: “The pandemic of ‘wiped’ phones among the Mueller team requires a criminal investigation of this destruction of evidence and potential obstruction of justice and other crimes. The DOJ and FBI hid these records for nearly two years – which only adds to appearance of a cover-up.”