If You’re Free On a Saturday Night…

…tonight, actually…you can tune in at 7 p.m. Central time to see Center of the American Experiment’s Virtual Gala 2020. It will feature a live keynote by Sarah Huckabee Sanders (whose new book is really good, by the way) with audience Q and A. We will also present Governor Kristi Noem of South Dakota with a Courage In Government award. And we will cut away live to a few of the dozens of viewing parties that are being held around the country. That is the most technically challenging part of the program, but I am told it will work.

The event is free, all you have to do is go to AmericanExperimentGala.com. Several thousand have already registered, but that basically means you get reminder emails. Anyone can view the gala–for free!–simply by going to AmericanExperimentGala.com at 7 Central. Or if you arrive a few minutes early, there will be a trivia contest beginning at 6:45, followed by a countdown to the main event.

I think it is going to be fun. And, since there won’t be a dinner, the whole event won’t last more than an hour and a quarter. Hope to see you tonight!