The Latest from Portland and Rochester

Last night, in a residential area of Portland, Antifa rioters battled police officers. One rioter threw a Molotov cocktail at policemen; it fell short and set one of his fellow radicals on fire. The footage is quite horrific:

Graphic: #Antifa rioters throw a Molotov cocktail in direction of police in SE Portland. It lands next to people, setting one on fire. Video by @TaylerUSA. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/NJfEURKfkC — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 6, 2020



The same incident from another perspective:

Graphic: Another angle of the person being set on fire by a Molotov cocktail thrown by antifa militants in SE Portland. Rioters try to help but don’t do much. Cops are the ones who rush in & put out the flames. Video by @BGOnTheScene. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/9gNFo73Lyc — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 6, 2020



It is hard to see how Portland can come back from the devastation that its authorities have permitted, if not encouraged.

Black Lives Matter rioters rampaged in Rochester, New York on Friday night. Here the rioters attack a restaurant:

#HappeningNow the protesters in Rochester NY are "shutting down restaurants", tables are broken, people running off scared #rochesterprotests pic.twitter.com/oxmlZp526w — @SCOOTERCASTER (FNTV) (@ScooterCasterNY) September 5, 2020



Antifa and Black Lives Matter are the shock troops of the Democratic Party. They are using violence to try to force the rest of us to acquiesce in the Democrats’ power. In that respect, they play the same role for the Democrats that the Ku Klux Klan did many years ago. If you vote for Joe Biden–or for any Democrat–you are voting for the hatred, the violence and the chaos that we see in these videos, and countless others like them.