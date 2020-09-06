Posted on September 6, 2020 by John Hinderaker in Antifa, Black Lives Matter, Democrats

The Latest from Portland and Rochester

Last night, in a residential area of Portland, Antifa rioters battled police officers. One rioter threw a Molotov cocktail at policemen; it fell short and set one of his fellow radicals on fire. The footage is quite horrific:


The same incident from another perspective:


It is hard to see how Portland can come back from the devastation that its authorities have permitted, if not encouraged.

Black Lives Matter rioters rampaged in Rochester, New York on Friday night. Here the rioters attack a restaurant:


Antifa and Black Lives Matter are the shock troops of the Democratic Party. They are using violence to try to force the rest of us to acquiesce in the Democrats’ power. In that respect, they play the same role for the Democrats that the Ku Klux Klan did many years ago. If you vote for Joe Biden–or for any Democrat–you are voting for the hatred, the violence and the chaos that we see in these videos, and countless others like them.

