The NFL takes a knee

Professional sports are acting in unison to close the exits and force their politics down our throats. The latest news involves the NFL:

On a conference call on Tuesday, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said the league will imprint “End racism” and “It takes all of us” in the end zones at each stadium during the 2020 season.

“The NFL stands with the Black community, the players, clubs and fans confronting systemic racism,” Goodell said. “We will not relent in our work.”

However, the end zone designs is just one way the league will promote social justice this season.

According to the Associated Press [story here], the NFL will also allow similar visuals to be worn on players’ helmets and as patches on team caps. Players can choose either the name of a victim or one of four pre-approved phrases from the league to display on their helmets or caps: “Stop hate,” “It takes all of us,” “End racism” or “Black Lives Matter.” Coaches and on-field officials may wear the same.