Posted on September 4, 2020 by Scott Johnson in History, Joe Biden

Watching Joe go slow, history edition

In case you missed it, Matt Margolis documents Joe Biden’s history lesson to a lucky audience in Kenosha yesterday: “Prof. Biden Claims ‘a Black Man Invented the Light Bulb, Not a White Guy Named Edison'” (video below). Biden instructed his audience in the higher sociological wisdom with which Obama loved to condescend to us: “People fear that’s, which, that which is different.” And then the history: “We gotta, for example, why in God’s name don’t we teach history in history classes? A black man invented the light bulb, not a white guy named Edison.” What can we learn from this?

Share
Tweet
Reddit
Email

Responses