Watching Joe go slow, history edition

In case you missed it, Matt Margolis documents Joe Biden’s history lesson to a lucky audience in Kenosha yesterday: “Prof. Biden Claims ‘a Black Man Invented the Light Bulb, Not a White Guy Named Edison'” (video below). Biden instructed his audience in the higher sociological wisdom with which Obama loved to condescend to us: “People fear that’s, which, that which is different.” And then the history: “We gotta, for example, why in God’s name don’t we teach history in history classes? A black man invented the light bulb, not a white guy named Edison.” What can we learn from this?
Now Biden claims Edison didn’t invent the lightbulb. pic.twitter.com/ykQOFqjS0S
— Matt Margolis 🇺🇸 (@mattmargolis) September 4, 2020