The Hudson Institute has produced the brief video below highlighting its Coronavirus timeline chronicling the progression of the virus from Wuhan, its global spread, and efforts by the Chinese Communist Party to suppress key facts and spread disinformation about the virus’s origins. A year ago this past October 15 hospitals in Wuhan first began experiencing a surge in hospitalizations that would later be connected to COVID-19 and mark the beginning of a pandemic that has claimed more than a million lives.

Citing open-source information and news outlets, this timeline provides a clear and accessible record of the global crisis in real time, enabling journalists, researchers and others to continue tracking the impact of the virus. It focuses on the origins of the virus and the Chinese Communist Party’s response. Hudson promises to update it as new information emerges.