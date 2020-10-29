France Under Attack

France has sustained a series of attacks by Islamic terrorists, leaving three dead. The Sun has a good account with lots of photos. The principal violence occurred at a church in Nice:

France is under siege after a woman was beheaded and two others killed in a church by a suspected terrorist and a another gunman was shot dead in a wave of violence.

Two separate suspects are understood to have launched attacks in Nice and Avignon just hours apart amid a furious row over controversial cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed in France.

In the most vicious incident, three people were killed in a bloody ramage as a suspected terrorist stormed the Basilica of Notre-Dame in Nice, south of France.

And then police confirmed a man shouting “Allahu Akbar” while brandishing a knife was shot dead 160 miles away in Avignon.

Meanwhile, there have been at least three other incidents as French president Emmanuel Macron described his country as “under attack”.

It was reported a knifeman was caught near a church in Paris after telling his family he wanted to copy the attack in Nice, while another man was arrested while he was about to board a tram armed with a 12inch knife.

Also, a security guard at the French Consulate in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, was stabbed as anti-France sentiment rages across many Muslim nations.