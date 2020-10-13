One Bright Spot [with comment by Paul]

In the two posts immediately preceding this one, Paul critiques in detail the performance of Democratic senators in today’s hearing. He shows how they abused the Supreme Court confirmation process and embarrassed themselves, if embarrassment were still possible.

Paul made the sacrifice of watching the hearing; I didn’t. But I did see one short clip from the hearing, in which Senator John Cornyn gave Judge Barrett an opportunity to show off a bit. It was a nice moment in a dreary day:

Cc: any Democrat senator who tries mansplaining to Judge Barrett next time. She doesn't even need notes! pic.twitter.com/MPkZFIx3fI — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) October 13, 2020

PAUL ADDS: Contrast Judge Barrett’s absence of notes with the questioning of her by Sen. Kamala Harris this evening. The Democratic nominee for vice president read all of her remarks from notes, and not very well at that. As far as I could tell, she was 100 percent scripted.

I guess she’s learning from her running mate.