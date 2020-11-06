Glenn’s New Home

For some years now, Glenn Reynolds has been bringing a weekly dose of sanity to USA Today’s editorial page. But when Glenn wrote a column about the Biden scandals a couple of weeks ago, USA Today refused to run it, consistent with the liberal doctrine that free speech is great, except when it threatens the interests of the Democratic Party.

So Glenn has terminated his relationship with USA Today and has found a new home at the New York Post, a better venue. His first column for the Post is headlined “The left is again showing that it can’t stand anyone who disagrees.”

This year’s presidential election hasn’t provided the catharsis that many on the left were awaiting. Instead of the hoped-for “Blue Wave,” we have a still-too-close-to-call presidential election, while Republicans picked up House seats and appear to have held on to the Senate. One response might be self-criticism: to wonder how, after four years of single-mindedly trying to get rid of Trump and marginalize his followers, things didn’t go better. Instead, Democrats’ thinkers seem to be asking themselves variations on “How can I live in a country where half the people supported Donald Trump?” According to the Campus Reform Web site, professors around America were expressing anger and claiming to feel “genuinely unsafe, given the sheer number of people willing to vote for Trump.” Some canceled classes for the rest of the week, apparently because of the emotional strain. An article in The New Republic by Andrew Cohen asks: “What do we do with all these Trump supporters?” (Spoiler: “Learn to live with them and respect your differences” isn’t on the agenda.)

As a great man once said, read the whole thing. And watch for Glenn’s columns in the days to come.