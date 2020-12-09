Dept. of That’s Easy for You to Say

Yesterday Joe Biden introduced his nominee to head the Department of Health and Human Services, the execrable California Attorney General Xavier Becerra (video below). Biden himself didn’t seem too familiar with the guy or with the department. Biden slurred his speech and struggled to approximate Becerra’s name in the big announcement for what should have been a nomination to the Department of That’s Easy for You to Say.
President-elect @JoeBiden picks "Xavier Bakaria" to be his secretary of "Health and Education Services" pic.twitter.com/7ObCGyfPEM
— Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) December 8, 2020