(Burning) bridges of Van Buren County [updated]

The editor of the Van Buren County Register in Keosauqua, Iowa alerts us to its preview of a forthcoming story:

An NFL quarterback who has made over $200 million during his career has petitioned President Biden to shut down Van Buren County’s largest property taxpayer, threatening the Van Buren County School District with a loss of $394,000 in property tax money every year, according to information provided at the February 17 school board meeting. More than 200 celebrities sent a letter to Biden to have him close Dakota Access pipeline while a court orders an environmental review. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers also signed his name to the petition. The pipeline goes through 18 counties in Iowa, including Van Buren County.

Idiocy runs deep. Say it ain’t so…

UPDATE: Alas, it is so. A distinguished friend points out that Empower Wisconsin’s M.D. Kittle has named Rodgers and his “out-of-touch leftist friends” the collective Tool of the Week..