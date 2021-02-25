The Shame of Joe Biden

Politicians are not, in general, renowned for honesty. Spin is universal and exaggeration goes with the territory. But actual lying–verifiable, damnable lying about an important public issue–is relatively uncommon. Unless we are talking about Joe Biden.

During the campaign, Biden absurdly alleged that President Trump had mishandled the COVID epidemic, and therefore had murdered the several hundred thousand Americans who allegedly died from that disease. The theory was that if Trump had done something differently–God knows what–the U.S. would have been the only country on Earth with zero Wuhan deaths. Reporters went along with Biden’s fantasy.

Since his inauguration, Biden has continued his assault on his predecessor by claiming, repeatedly, that little was going on with regard to vaccinations until he took office, and that the Trump administration “had no plan” to effectuate vaccinations. This, too, is a damnable lie. Biden repeated it today:

Joe Biden repeats false claim that there was no vaccination “plan” from Trump administrationhttps://t.co/vTX8ioOPVh pic.twitter.com/3lhoOgIexI — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 25, 2021



Having had enough, the GOP responded via email:

Today, Biden again falsely claimed that they inherited a “mess…from the previous administration, which left us with no real plan to vaccinate all Americans.” Let’s look at the facts. The Trump administration’s Operation Warp Speed developed a vaccine in record breaking time and was already meeting Biden’s goal of 100 million vaccines administered in 100 days before Biden took office. His own HHS nominee even debunked his claim. And take a look at the trendlines. As production was ramping up, more people were being vaccinated daily. That’s to be expected, especially as more people became eligible for vaccination. However, there was no change in the rate of increase after Biden took office. In fact, it has recently decreased. * Doses administered on January 20, 2021 (Inauguration Day): 1.5 million

* Doses administered on February 24, 2021: 1.4 million

Here is the chart:

Operation Warp Speed was President Trump’s last and in some ways greatest gift to the American people. Not because COVID is a disease of unprecedented or even unusual virulence, but because shutdowns have devastated the lives of many millions of Americans, especially children. The fact that Joe Biden does not have the grace to acknowledge this, but rather continues to baldly defame his predecessor, is testimony to his low character.

There are a number of ways to look at Joe Biden, but my verdict is this: he is too stupid to be humble.