The Geek in Pictures: Contra-Grabber Edition

• So it looks like we’re going to have another gun control debate, because gun violence is an “epidemic,” a public health problem (cue the CDC), because Americans own too many guns and are too violent. So I guess it’s time for a few charts on the subject, whose conclusions you can draw yourself:

See also Slate, on “Mass Shooters Aren’t Disproportionately White.”

• Next up: hate crimes. Which we are told is now happening in soaring numbers against Asians by “white supremacists.” I wonder what the data will show:

Want to see anti-Asian racism? Hello Harvard:

See also this story from RealClearPolitics. Key excerpt:

A report by the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism drew national media attention for identifying a 149% increase in anti-Asian hate crimes in 2020 compared to 2019 in 16 of our largest cities. A startling number — until you learn the actual number of hate crimes in those cities rose from 49 to 122 – in a country of 330 million people.

• About income inequality: Great article in the Wall Street Journal a couple days ago by Phil Gramm and John Early concluding that the usual measures the left throws around exclude government transfer payments a tandxes, which are a lot. If you add those in, the famous “Gini coefficient” measure of income inequality would look like this:

• Democrats are saying Republican opposition to DC statehood is because of—wait for it—racism, because of course. The curious thing is that DC is steadily becoming less black. (But shhhhhh, don’t say “gentrification.”)

And this is curious—I wonder if Democrats would be so keen for DC statehood if the place voted Republican? Looks to me the main beneficiary of statehood would be white liberals. As usual.

• Elon Musk offers is this “data” for why we can’t nail down the UFO business (though I think he’s just covering his own tracks):

And finally. . .