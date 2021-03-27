The Week in Pictures: Iron Cages Edition

Watching and listening to Joe Biden struggle through a press conference, and the complicit media trying to change the subject from “kids in cages,” I keep thinking back to Max Weber’s famous line about how modern bureaucratic government would end up forging new “iron cages” that we had thought to have got rid of with the arrival of liberal democracy in the Enlightenment. Biden looks to be somewhere between trapped in a cage of his own making, and a padded cell of some kind.
Headlines of the week:
And finally. . .