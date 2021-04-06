A Comic Book for Our Cartoon President

I thought surely this comic book cover that came to me over the transom was a joke or satire of some kind, but no—it’s real!

Here is some of the description from the publisher:

Dr. Jill Biden is the First Lady of the United States of America, and she’s defining that role in a way no other First Lady has before her. A mother, grandmother, and lifelong educator, Dr. Biden has worked tirelessly to raise awareness about women’s issues and issues that affect families. Although she calls community colleges “one of America’s best-kept secrets,” it’s no secret that she’s Joe Biden’s best-known advocate and supporter. Read her story of love, loss, faith, and redemption in this new comic book by TidalWave Comics. “We believe that it is important for readers to have inspiring role models, to learn about extraordinary individuals that have overcome challenges to make a difference in the world. That was the thought process Darren G. Davis went through before creating the comic book series “Female Force.” Writer Michael Frizell, an educator at Missouri State University in Springfield, “Jill Biden is an educator like me, making this script easier for me to research than some of the assignments I’ve had from TidalWave. When I write these scripts, I think of the comic like a photo album. With roughly twenty pages to work with and about five pictures per page, how can I tell Jill Biden’s story in one hundred pictures?

I have questions, starting with: why did they superimpose Jill Biden’s head on Melania Trump’s figure on the cover?

Well, actually, that is about my only question. These sample panels speak for themselves:

There’s more, but this is enough. Now, I suppose someone might be pulling our leg. The same comic book publisher, based in Portland, Oregon, also has a line of Stormy Daniels comic books: