Even the Spies Are Woke

This story from the Telegraph evidently is not a parody. Britain’s spy agency promises to focus on sniffing out other countries’ carbon dioxide emissions:

MI6 is placing the climate emergency at the forefront of its international espionage with “green spying” on the world’s big polluters, its new chief has revealed. Richard Moore, head of the UK’s foreign intelligence service, described climate change as the “foremost international foreign policy item for this country and for the planet”. It means the big industrial countries will be monitored by MI6 to ensure they are upholding their commitments to combating rising global temperatures.

After all these years, Moore is the first head of MI6 to be interviewed on broadcast media. And what does he talk about? Global warming.

China will be the agency’s #1 target. Will MI6 focus on China’s rapidly growing navy? Its threats against Taiwan? Mass incarceration and murder of the Uighurs? Nope.

He indicated that British spies will make China the focus of much of their climate-related espionage by pointing out that Beijing is “certainly the largest emitter” of carbon. “Our job is to shine a light in places where people might not want it shone and so clearly we are going to support what is the foremost international foreign policy agenda item for this country and for the planet, which is around the climate emergency, and of course we have a role in that space,” he told Times Radio.

We can only hope that this is disinformation, but sadly, I suspect it is for real. And I doubt that our own intelligence agencies are much more serious.