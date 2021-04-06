Georgia Smear Blowing Up In Biden’s Face

The Democrats, in their seemingly endless quest to profit from race hatred, have lied repeatedly about Georgia’s election reform law. Their lies were too bald-faced even for their own captive press, earning Joe Biden the maximum Four Pinocchios from the Washington Post. Now the push-back is under way in earnest.

It turns out that Joe Biden’s own state, Delaware, has voting laws that are more restrictive (i.e., do a better job of protecting election integrity) than the new Georgia statute. So a Georgia representative has introduced legislation to conform Georgia’s election law to Delaware’s:

“This law will have five key features to make us like Delaware,” the state representative began. “Instead of having up to 19 days of early voting like we have here in Georgia, we’re going to have exactly zero early voting days, because that’s how they do it in Delaware.” “Instead of having no-excuse absentee voting, like we have here in Georgia,” Cantrell continued, “we’re going to make you have an excuse to have an absentee ballot, and that excuse will be you’re either sick or you’re disabled, because that’s how they do it in Delaware.” “Instead of having secure drop-boxes where you can place your absentee ballot in one of those drop-boxes for security’s sake, we’re going to provide you with exactly zero drop-boxes, because that’s how they do it in Delaware,” he said. “And instead of being able to get food or drink from anyone outside of the 150-foot buffer zone while you’re voting, or being able to be provided water inside the 150-foot buffer area, we’re going to make it illegal for you to receive anything of value at any point while you’re standing in line to vote, because that’s how they do it in Delaware,” Cantrell added.

No word yet from Joe Biden on whether his own state’s election laws are “worse than Jim Crow.”

Also no word from Biden on whether the Masters golf tournament should proceed in the land of worse than Jim Crow.

Less than a week after President Joe Biden expressed strong support for Major League Baseball’s decision to move its All-Star game to Colorado, he refused to say the Masters Tournament should also boycott Georiga over the state’s newest election law on Tuesday. “I think that’s up to the Masters,” Biden said before expressing support for corporations enacting economic sanctions over political disagreements. “It’s reassuring to see that for-profit operations and businesses are speaking up about how these new Jim Crow laws are just antithetical to who we are.”

And, what do you know? Major League Commissioner Rob Manfred is a member of the Augusta National Golf Club. So Marco Rubio has some questions for Manfred:

In a letter Rubio penned to Manfred, he wrote, “I write to ask you whether you intend to maintain your membership at Augusta National Golf Club. As you are well aware, the exclusive members-only club is located in the State of Georgia.” The senator argued the decision will have a larger impact on several small and minority-owned businesses than the “new election law ever will.” Rubio claimed the move is one “that reeks of hypocrisy.” He continued, “Will Major League Baseball now end its engagement with nations that do not hold elections at all like China and Cuba? Will you end your lucrative financial relationship with Tencent, a company with deep ties to the Communist Party and actively helps the Chinese Government hunt down and silence political dissidents?”

Of course not! There is no one as greedy as a liberal whose financial interests are threatened.

It turns out, too, that Major League Baseball is headquartered in New York. And–guess what?–New York has more restrictive election laws than Georgia. Can we expect MLB to pick up stakes and move to a state with truly lax laws, like, say, Minnesota? Don’t hold your breath. They wouldn’t want to take the risk that their headquarters may be burned down by the Antifa/BLM rioters whose cause they so fervently endorse.

So the Democrats’ anti-Georgia crusade has blown up like an exploding cigar. How long will it be until the press pivots to “Republicans pounce?”