Ratings for Academy Awards crater

I can’t say in what year I last watched the Academy Awards ceremony on television, but I’m pretty sure that Bob Hope was the host. He last hosted the event in 1978.

It took America more than 40 years to catch up with me on this one, but last night, according to Kyle Smith, the Academy Awards viewership cratered. Only 9.85 million Americans tuned in. This number represented a 58 percent decline from last year. And the 2020 number, 23.6 million, was a record low, again according to Smith.

This year, as Smith shows, the Academy doubled down on diversity and leftism. Smith suggests that this was an attempt to appeal to younger viewers. Maybe. But I think it was mainly Hollywood’s attempt to impress its insecure self.

That attempt may have been somewhat successful. Appealing to younger viewers, not so much. In the 18–49 demographic, ratings crashed by 64 percent.

Even the most mindless 20-something will find no worthwhile entertainment in viewing the spectacle of the nation’s most privileged community (as the woke view it) moaning about America. The more mindful will find the spectacle offensive, albeit in a mildly amusing way.

Hollywood understands this, I think. It is, after all, in the entertainment business. But it can’t help itself.

Smith recounts:

Actress-director Regina King came out and immediately reminded us of the two things we least need to be reminded of: We are mourning the loss of so many, and I have to be honest, if things had gone differently this past week in Minneapolis, I might have traded in my heels for marching boots. “Now, I know that a lot of you people at home want to reach for your remote when you feel like Hollywood is preaching to you,” she added, as millions reached for their remotes to find a more cheerful option, like The Sorrow and the Pity.

I’m of the view that if conservatives want to prevent corporate America from running roughshod over our values and our freedoms, we will have to abstain en masse from many of its offerings. This will entail some sacrifice.

But no sacrifice will be required when it comes to divorcing ourselves from the Academy Awards. We already have, along with most of non-conservative America.