Blame It On the Bunny

The Biden administration has struggled to account for April’s dismal jobs report. Yesterday one of Biden’s economic advisers, Cecilia Rouse, tried to explain the awful numbers without referring to any of the obvious culprits, e.g. workers being paid not to work. The problem, she said, was that Easter fell in March this year:

White House economic adviser Cecilia Rouse blames the bad April jobs report on Easter being in March this year… Easter was on April 4 pic.twitter.com/Sf65yKGboP — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 14, 2021



I don’t know how that would account for a lack of hiring in April, but in any event, Easter was not in March, it was on April 4.

The Biden administration flails incompetently, the the Democratic Party press averts its eyes and pretends that all is well.