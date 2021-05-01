Remembering Biden’s bum advice on the bin Laden raid

On the tenth anniversary of the raid that took out Osama bin Laden, it’s worth remembering that Joe Biden recommended against undertaking the raid. Biden told President Obama, “Mr. President, my suggestion is: Don’t go.”

Somewhere in his many decades in public life Biden must have been right about an important issue of foreign policy/national security. I just can’t think of when that was.

It certainly wasn’t when Biden criticized President Trump for banning travel from China and Europe in response to the surge in coronavirus cases there. Biden himself has now banned most travel from India for the same reason Trump banned travel from China and Europe — to prevent spread of the virus from an area where the pandemic is raging.

This is the right move, I think. However, when the issue of such travel bans first arose in January 2020, Biden had the wrong line. As he almost always has for nearly half a century.