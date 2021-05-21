Take Me Out to the Ball Game? Forget It

I have been a Minnesota Twins fan for a long time and had season tickets for a number of years. But I am not going back to Target Field–one of America’s great stadiums–any time soon. This is what it looks like these days. Click to enlarge:

Zooming in on the right field corner:

I have no idea why baseball executives think it is appropriate to celebrate an armed robber, drug addict, petty criminal, arrest resister and sometime porn performer, or why they think this is what their fans want to see. But I have no intention of patronizing a business that does something this clueless.