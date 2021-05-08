The Cancer of Wokism Takes a Hit

I wrote yesterday about the Labour Party’s crushing defeats in Great Britain’s by-elections and council elections. As you would expect, post mortems are being written, this one by Rakib Ehsan in the London Times: “Labour’s embrace of racialised politics will lead to more electoral disasters.”

Last night showed yet again that large swathes of the country are sick of being treated with patronising condescension by Labour politicians and student activists.

***

Working class voters are sending a clear message: they do not need a ‘political re-education’, and they reject the fundamentally warped interpretation of British society held by some of the most vocal Labour representatives. They see that too many Labour politicians are in thrall to a toxic racialised politics, the extent of this became clear when Sir Keir Starmer ‘took the knee’ in support of Black Lives Matter. The movement’s calls for the abolition of the police and a post-capitalist society reflect a crude identitarianism that carries no truck with the vast majority of Britons. Only one in ten of people in this country are in favour of reduced investment for local police forces.

Wokism is so stupid, so implausible, that I have a hard time understanding how anyone can fall for it. Beanie Babies and pet rocks made more sense. And yet, the extent to which the “woke” phenomenon has spread across the West like a cancer is remarkable. Yesterday Brits made clear that they want nothing to do with it.

Now, as Labour reflects on this week’s disastrous results, it must avoid the temptation to double down by moving towards the energetic, but ultimately witless, Corbynite brigade. Backbench MPs such as Zarah Sultana and Nadia Whittome…

Read: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar.

…may be wildly popular in their social media echo-chambers, but student-style political activism goes down like a lead balloon outside of them.

Let’s hope American voters will prove to be as fed up with wokism as the Brits were yesterday.