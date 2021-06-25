DOJ sues Georgia over its voting law

The Biden Justice Department announced yesterday that it is suing Georgia over the voting procedures the state recently adopted. The suit alleges civil rights violations under Section 2 of he Voting Rights Act. It will be prosecuted by Kristen Clarke, the racist head of the Civil Rights Division, with the help, presumably, of her brainy principal deputy, Pam Karlan.

On the merits, the lawsuit is a joke. As Andy McCarthy says:

The law provides for voting far more extensive than the Constitution’s minimal standards, and well beyond what, about five minutes ago, were state-law norms.

In my opinion, there is no chance that a reasonable court will back the DOJ’s position on the Georgia voting law. Also, I see no chance that, if called upon, the Supreme Court would uphold a ruling in the DOJ’s favor.

Perhaps Team Biden-Clarke hopes for a good draw at the district court and appellate levels, and thinks that maybe, just maybe, the Supreme Court won’t have time to act before the 2022 election, in which Georgia likely will be a key battleground state in the battle for control of the Senate. Or maybe Team Biden-Clarke simply feels compelled by ideology and its base to take a stand, however absurd, against the Georgia law.

At a minimum, the Dems can probably raise funds off of the suit. I figure soon to be getting spam for that purpose from Nancy Pelosi, Rafael Warnock, and Keisha Lance Bottoms with headers like “Paul, this message is tough to write” and “this is jaw dropping.”

I agree with McCarthy’s conclusion: