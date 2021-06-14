Posted on June 14, 2021 by John Hinderaker in Joe Biden

Joe Biden Represents Us Abroad

Check out this video of Joe Biden trying to talk during the G7 meeting in Cornwall. I can only agree with Tammy Bruce’s observations. The man’s mental capacity is obviously inadequate to fulfill his job responsibilities. The press can avoid talking about Biden’s rapid decline, but they can’t prevent either our allies or our adversaries from noticing it.

