Omar Around the Bend

The latest Ilhan Omar outrage is two days old, but I don’t believe we have commented on it yet. Nowadays, you just can’t keep up.

On Twitter, Omar equated the U.S., Israel, Hamas, Afghanistan and the Taliban as committers of “unthinkable atrocities.” You have to see it to believe it:

We must have the same level of accountability and justice for all victims of crimes against humanity. We have seen unthinkable atrocities committed by the U.S., Hamas, Israel, Afghanistan, and the Taliban. I asked @SecBlinken where people are supposed to go for justice. pic.twitter.com/tUtxW5cIow — Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) June 7, 2021



If Omar seriously believes that the United States government, of which she is an employee, is a committer of “unthinkable atrocities” just like Hamas and the Taliban, she should resign immediately. How can she possibly justify being a party to unthinkable atrocities?

Having resigned from her U.S. government employment, she could go to work for Hamas. She evidently has a lot more sympathy for their “unthinkable atrocities” than for ours, whatever they might be. She doesn’t say.

One amusing aspect of the video that Omar tweeted is the patent nervousness and confusion demonstrated by Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Blinken looks like a 9th grader called upon to give a talk in speech class for the first time. God help us if this is the man who represents the U.S. in the councils of the mighty.

Then again, to be charitable, maybe we are watching a man who knows he is talking to a lunatic of his own party. Thus: nice Democrat doggie, nice Democrat doggie…

Over the last several years, I can’t count the number of friends from around the country who have said, Ilhan Omar is obviously a crazy leftist. Her latest pronouncement is unhinged! No doubt she will lose in the next election, right?

Wrong. Omar represents a district in which most voters are about as crazy as she is. The Omar pronouncements that have fairly been described as anti-American, anti-Semitic, far left, etc, have only deepened her popularity in Minnesota’s far-gone 5th Congressional District. Her denouncing of her own country as irredeemably racist–the country that rescued her from an African refugee camp, brought her here, fed her, educated her (more or less), elected her first to Minnesota’s legislature and then to the U.S. Congress–will only enhance her popularity with the twisted voters who put her in office in the first place.