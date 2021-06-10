The Geek in Pictures: June Gloom Edition

• With today’s bad inflation number, here’s what the trend looks like—but not to worry, I’m sure it’s nothing, and I’m sure the Biden Administration and the Fed are on it:

• According to Gallup’s latest polling, a majority of Americans now prefer returning to normal life as soon as possible, and getting outside.

There’s a catch, though. There’s a sharp partisan divide. Democrats—the “party of science,” remember—prefer to keep their lockdown lifestyle going:

Well, I’m all for Democrats staying home and not getting out. Especially on election day.

In the meantime, keep your eye on the differences in the economic performance of the states ending their supplemental unemployment benefits:

• Meanwhile, down at that region of the country where Vice President Harris does not visit:

• And another killer chart from Mark Perry, who asks: If America is so “systemically racist” why have complaints of racial discrimination to the EEOC plummeted to all-time lows in recent years?

Mark also notes that air travel has just about returned to pre-pandemic levels, which has certainly been my recent experience:

• Some energy indicators, courtesy of John Kemp:

• Miscellaneous—make of these what you will:

And finally. . .