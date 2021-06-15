What Got Into Jon Stewart?

Let’s stipulate right off the top that Stephen Colbert is the very worst of the late night TV talk show hosts. Supposedly he’s a “comedian,” but Trump broke him, too, and for the last several years he’s given the retired Garrison Keillor a run for his money for the title of “angry [partisan] humorist.” He’s been so unfunny as to be unwatchable even in small doses.

And let us stipulate further than the person who helped launch Colbert’s career, former Daily Show host Jon Stewart, is another partisan lefty (though more talented in the comedy department, I think). All that said, it must have come as a shock last night when Colbert had Stewart on as his guest for the first live, in-studio show in a year, only to see Stewart go full-Trumpist in a way, by embracing the Wuhan lab theory, and even the name “Wuhan virus.” You can tell that Colbert was dismayed, and kept trying to deflect Stewart, who proved un-deflectable. Finally, in exasperation, Colbert says, “So how long have you been working for Ron Johnson?”

Skip to the 2:45 mark in this 8-minute video to see where Stewart gets rolling:

P.S. I’ll save time for the left: Stewart is a racist.

UPDATE: The left’s reaction against Stewart didn’t take long. Twitchy has the receipts.