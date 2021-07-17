In Re: Afghanistan

Everyone seems to be in agreement that the final withdrawal of American forces from Afghanistan is certain to be followed by a swift Taliban takeover of the rest of the area they don’t already control, and likely a bloodbath against large numbers of Afghans who dissent from Taliban rule. The Taliban are determined to keep their appointment with the seventh century. For the U.S. it’s starting to look like a repeat of the humiliating end of the Vietnam War almost 50 years ago.

It’s also long past the point where anyone can credibly argue that we’re doing much good in the country with our military presence there. And we’ve had at least a decade, if not longer, to come up with a strategy to stabilize the country, and throughout all this time our politico-military leaders have settled for “managing” the situation—muddling through with the vain hope that somehow the tribes and factions would settle down. Let’s be blunt: this is never going to happen. Let’s be even more blunt: the only strategy that might have conceivably worked would have been the ancient one: kill the Taliban and their allied tribespeople in very large numbers. That’s called “genocide” these days, and as such would never be considered.

Staying forever is ridiculous. And yet there are leading voices who think we should, such as former President George W. Bush. And then there’s David Brooks at the New York Times. Now, it’s one thing to recoil from the specter of a Taliban bloodbath, but Brooks argues we should stay in Afghanistan in order to . . . spread progressive values, because “at their core the liberal powers radiate a set of vital ideals — not just democracy and capitalism, but also feminism, multiculturalism, human rights, egalitarianism, L.G.B.T.Q. rights and the dream of racial justice.”

Yeah—spreading LGBTQ rights in Afghanistan, that’s the ticket! Now what he’s trying to do here is shame the usually anti-war progressive left into supporting our Afghan presence, and all I can say is, good luck with that. But Brooks bends himself into such knots trying to flatter and cajole the progressives that he includes howlers such as this:

The greatest threat to America is that domestic autocrats, inspired by a global authoritarian movement, will again take over the U.S. government. The greatest threat to China is that internal liberals, inspired by global liberal ideals, will threaten the regime.

Seriously—if we don’t stay in Afghanistan we might get Trump back? (That’s the best argument yet for staying that I can think of.) And don’t we want China’s liberals to threaten the regime?

Let’s get out with a meditation on the unsolvable problem of Afghanistan that I posted here on Power Line nine years ago, drawn from Winston Churchill’s first book, The Story of the Malakand Field Force. Churchill reflected on the exact difficulties we are facing in exactly the same place. Despite all the advances in American firepower in the century since Churchill wrote, there is very little fundamentally different now—especially the forbidding geography of the country and the unremitting barbarism of the tribes that inhabit the rocky valleys. Churchill was a skeptic that it was wise to pursue a policy of attempting to subdue the region through military means.

Churchill’s concluding chapter, “The Riddle of the Frontier,” ought to be assigned reading in our war colleges, not to mention the Pentagon and State Department. See whether some of these excerpts don’t sound entirely fitting to our present condition: