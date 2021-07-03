Speaking of hate

You may or may not have heard about the Chabad rabbi and father of 12 who was stabbed eight times in broad daylight outside a Jewish day school in Boston. I’m going to go out on a limb and take a guess that this was a bona fide hate crime. I also guess that it would be a big deal if the victim were black, Muslim, gay, trans, or some combination thereof, so long as the (alleged) perpetrator fit the requisite profile. David Harris conveys the essence of the story in the tweet below.

For anyone who wonders if Jew-hatred in the US is a clear & present danger: This is Rabbi Shlomo Noginski. On July 1, he was stabbed 8x in broad daylight outside a Brighton, Mass. synagogue. A suspect, Khaled Awad, has been arrested. Prayers for the rabbi’s full recovery. pic.twitter.com/I5bgEEu25b — David Harris (@DavidHarrisAJC) July 2, 2021

The Washington Free Beacon’s Matthew Foldi sought a comment from the voluble haters known as the Squad:

Aside from Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D., Mass.), who represents the district where 24-year-old Khaled Awad nearly murdered Rabbi Shlomo Noginski, none of the Squad members have condemned the anti-Semitic attack. The Washington Free Beacon contacted each of the House Democrats associated with the Squad–Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D., N.Y.), Ilhan Omar (D., Minn.), Rashida Tlaib (D., Mich.), Jamaal Bowman (D., N.Y.), Cori Bush (D., Mo.), and Pressley—none of whom responded to requests for comment about the attack.

Compare and contrast (tweet below), as Foldi also does (whole thing here).