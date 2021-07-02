Posted on July 2, 2021 by John Hinderaker in Democrats

The Democrats’ Weird January 6 Obsession

Democrats are determined to keep the memory of the mostly-peaceful demonstration in Washington last January 6 alive. It isn’t just a matter of investigatory commissions, either. The obsession has spilled over into family holiday celebrations.

Former senator Claire McCaskill came out of retirement to share this bizarre sentiment on MSNBC:


I guess we can all add not belonging to McCaskill’s family as something we can be grateful for. These people are nuts.

