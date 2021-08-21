Biden Lies (II)

Yesterday Paul noted several of the lies that Joe Biden told during his press conference on Afghanistan. I want to elaborate on just one of them, perhaps the one that is of most immediate importance to Americans–that is, Biden’s claim that because of the Taliban’s cooperation, Americans can get to the airport in Kabul without incident, and all will be extracted safely.

Biden returned to this theme several times. This was reading from the teleprompter:

As we continue to work the logistics of evacuation, we’re in constant contact with the Taliban, working to ensure civilians have safe passage to the airport. We’re particularly focused in our engagements on making sure every American who wants to leave can get to the airport. Where we have been-

He misread the teleprompter here.

— seen challenges with Americans — for Americans, we have thus far been able to resolve them.

Biden is reduced to bragging about our good relationship with the Taliban. This is a question from a reporter, with Biden’s answer:

Q The military has secured the airport, as you mentioned, but will you sign off on sending U.S. troops into Kabul to evacuate Americans who haven’t been able to get to the airport safely? THE PRESIDENT: We have no indication that they haven’t been able to get — in Kabul — through the airport. We’ve made an agreement with the — with the Taliban. Thus far, they’ve allowed them to go through. It’s in their interest for them to go through. So, we know of no circumstance where American citizens are — carrying an American passport — are trying to get through to the airport. But we will do whatever needs to be done to see to it they get to the airport.

This claim is ridiculous, and it was directly contradicted earlier today by the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, which repeated a message it has delivered before to Americans stranded in Kabul: don’t try to come to the airport:

Security Alert – Embassy Kabul, Afghanistan (August 21, 2021) Event: Because of potential security threats outside the gates at the Kabul airport, we are advising U.S. citizens to avoid traveling to the airport and to avoid airport gates at this time unless you receive individual instructions from a U.S. government representative to do so.

***

We will contact registered U.S. citizens as the security situation changes to provide further instructions.

The Security Alert concludes by offering advice to stranded Americans, like “Be aware of your surroundings at all times, especially in large crowds,” and “Follow the instructions of local authorities including movement restrictions related to curfews.” Those “local authorities” are the Taliban.

It is easy to understand why Joe Biden wants to lie about the security of American trapped in Afghanistan, since it was his incredibly incompetent management of our withdrawal that has put them in danger. But he shouldn’t be allowed to get away with it.