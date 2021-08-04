Cuomosexuality

The real mystery of Andrew Cuomo is why he couldn’t seem to get any tail when the entire press corp constantly kissed his ass.

Think I exaggerate? The indispensable Jim Geraghty of National Review‘s “Morning Jolt” offers us this sampler:

So I think at this point we can declare that Andrew Cuomo was the Michael Avenatti of the Grand COVID News Cycle. Or maybe the media is just full of Cuomosexuals.