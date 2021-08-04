Cuomosexuality

The real mystery of Andrew Cuomo is why he couldn’t seem to get any tail when the entire press corp constantly kissed his ass.
Think I exaggerate? The indispensable Jim Geraghty of National Review‘s “Morning Jolt” offers us this sampler:
Yesterday some guy on Twitter disputed my statement that the national media “celebrated” Cuomo throughout most of 2020.
He apparently missed the Rolling Stone cover; Politico declaring him a “social media superstar”; Harry Enten of CNN declaring that, “The rise of Cuomo shows that times of tragedy can make very unlikely political heroes”; Carl Bernstein declaring that, “[It’s] real leadership of the kind the president of the United States should have provided to the American people throughout this crisis, but hasn’t”; Jesse McKinley and Shane Goldmacher of the New York Times declaring that, “Cuomo’s handling of the crisis has fostered a nationwide following; Mr. Biden called Mr. Cuomo’s briefings a ‘lesson in leadership,’ and others have described them as communal therapy sessions”; Ben Smith of the New York Times declaring that, “Cuomo has emerged as the executive best suited for the coronavirus crisis”; the New York Post (!) declaring that New York women were developing crushes on him; and Jen Rubin gushing: “Watching Andrew Cuomo is inspiring, uplifting, fascinating. He weaves details and humor and math and common sense all together. He is magnificent.” Even the Columbia Journalism Review started to worry that the adoring tone of the coverage was overlooking real problems with Cuomo’s decision-making.
And this is all separate from his appearances on his brother’s CNN program. I suspect you remember or can find examples I didn’t list above. Oh, another classic example, from Rebecca Fishbein of Jezebel: “I swooned when he told a reporter he had his own workout routine. I have watched a clip of him and brother Chris Cuomo bickering about their mother at least 20 times. I think I have a crush?”
So no, I’m not exaggerating when I say many members of the national media celebrated Andrew Cuomo.
So I think at this point we can declare that Andrew Cuomo was the Michael Avenatti of the Grand COVID News Cycle. Or maybe the media is just full of Cuomosexuals.