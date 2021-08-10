Google resists left’s attempt to induce censorship. So far.

Sen. Cory Booker, one of the leading phonies of contemporary politics, is trying to shame Google into submitting to an outside audit of the “racial equity” of its policies and practices. Booker and four other Senate Democrats urge Google to hire an independent auditor to issue “recommendations to make the company and its products safer for Black people.”

The notion that Google is unsafe for Black people is ludicrous. The streets of cities controlled by Democrats, including Newark where Booker was once mayor, are unsafe for Black people. Google is perfectly safe for Blacks and everyone else.

What kind of recommendations would an outside auditor make to Google to promote “safety” for Blacks? Probably the same kind it made for Facebook. According to the Washington Post:

After a two-year investigation, auditors tapped by Facebook found that decisions the social media giant made to prioritize free speech above other values constituted a “tremendous setback” for civil rights, and enabled abuse by political leaders.

So, what Cory Booker wants is for Google to de-prioritize free speech so Blacks, or those who purport to speak for them, won’t be offended. But the U.S. Constitution prioritizes free speech above other “values,” including peoples’ feelings. A free society and a well-functioning democracy require this.

If Booker and his pals have their way, Google will make sure that content the left doesn’t like either doesn’t appear at all in Google searches or is hidden so well that few can find it. That’s Booker’s objective, along with enriching race-hustling “auditors” who will do the bidding of BLM and other left-wing interests.

The Post says that “a racial equity audit could broaden the mandate for investigators to also look at a bigger swath of issues, such as a company’s hiring practices and internal inclusion efforts.” But to the extent Google does business with the federal government, its hiring and “inclusion” efforts are already subject to review. And anyone who believes these practices are discriminatory can file a complaint with the EEOC and a lawsuit in federal court.

Again, therefore, the only purposes served by an outside auditor would be censorship of content and full employment for racial scam artists.

So far, Google has resisted Booker’s cynical leftist power play. I wish I could be confident that it will continue to do so.