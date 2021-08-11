The Geek in Pictures: Kinky Charts Edition

There are enough charts this week with obvious kinks in them to excite every male Democrat in New York.

• As we noted yesterday, the Biden Administration is now begging OPEC countries to increase oil output because of this, which the Biden Administration helped cause (hat tip—Mark Perry, as usual):

At least someone is still investing in new oil and gas production—oh yeah, those guys:

Also relevant:

• We keep hearing that we need economic stimulus from Washington, but with job openings outnumbering the labor force, we have a red hot economy. Maybe the best stimulus would be ending supplemental unemployment payments? And what’s up with the labor force participation rates?

• Tales from the Time of COVID: Is this because lower traffic caused people to drive too fast?

• COVID deaths by race:

• And this chart refutes the idea that anti-vaccine people are dumb Trump-loving hicks, as opposed to the “smart, sophisticated” people who attend Obama parties on Martha’s Vineyard:

• Another reason America is #1:

• Climate: we keep hearing about “record flooding” in Europe, Germany in particular. This marker in a German town says otherwise:

• FWIW:

And finally. . .