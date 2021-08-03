Will Biden call on Cuomo to resign, as promised? [UPDATED: YES]

Charles Cooke reminds us that in March, Joe Biden said that Andrew Cuomo should resign if the investigation into sexual harassment allegations found that Cuomo sexually harassed females. Asked by ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos if Cuomo should step down in that event, Biden replied, “Yes.” “I think he’ll probably end up being prosecuted, too,” he added.

So what is Biden’s position now that a comprehensive investigation and report have established that Cuomo did harass female employees? So far, his response to questions about Cuomo is “be quiet.”

Jen Psaki was also asked about the matter. She responded: “[Biden] will give his own reaction. . .later this afternoon.” Apparently, the White House hasn’t figured out what it should say about Cuomo in light of the state attorney general’s finding.

I’m sympathetic to government officials who want to take a little time before responding to the latest news reports. In this case, though, Biden is on record as to how Cuomo should respond to an adverse finding on sexual harassment charges. And there’s no dispute that such a finding has been rendered.

If the administration wants to review the adverse report before addressing it, I guess that’s okay. But given what Biden said in March and what the New York AG said in her report, there is only one answer Biden can give without completely losing face.

Andrew Cuomo should resign.

UPDATE: Biden has called on Cuomo to resign. In doing so, he told reporters:

Look, I’m not going to flyspeck this [report]. I’m sure there are some embraces that were totally innocent. But apparently the attorney general decided there were things that weren’t.

Yeah, like embracing an executive assistant and reaching under her blouse to grab her breast.

Biden has kept his promise and done the right thing. He really had no other choice.