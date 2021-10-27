Enter Sandmann

Nick Sandmann is the kid who was smeared by CNN, the Washington Post, and Twitter generally for doing absolutely nothing while an Indian activist beat a drum in his face. His offense was wearing a MAGA hat. Sandmann sued CNN, the Post and I believe a couple of others for defamation, based on their false reporting. CNN and the Post both settled with Sandmann, paying him undisclosed, but no doubt substantial, sums of money.

As a result of those experiences, the young man has become an activist, and a good one. This Twitter exchange with CNN’s Brian Stelter is a touché moment:



It seems odd that Stelter needed to be reminded why so many people consider CNN and other left-wing outlets to be dishonest, but self-delusion is a constant in human affairs.