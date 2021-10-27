Posted on October 27, 2021 by John Hinderaker in Media Bias

Enter Sandmann

Nick Sandmann is the kid who was smeared by CNN, the Washington Post, and Twitter generally for doing absolutely nothing while an Indian activist beat a drum in his face. His offense was wearing a MAGA hat. Sandmann sued CNN, the Post and I believe a couple of others for defamation, based on their false reporting. CNN and the Post both settled with Sandmann, paying him undisclosed, but no doubt substantial, sums of money.

As a result of those experiences, the young man has become an activist, and a good one. This Twitter exchange with CNN’s Brian Stelter is a touché moment:


It seems odd that Stelter needed to be reminded why so many people consider CNN and other left-wing outlets to be dishonest, but self-delusion is a constant in human affairs.

