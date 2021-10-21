Posted on October 21, 2021 by Scott Johnson in Books

The dying citizen

Victor Davis Hanson’s new book — The Dying Citizen, published earlier this month by Basic Books — could not be more timely. American Greatness published VDH’s précis of the book’s argument here. City Journal editor Brian Anderson has now recorded a podcast with him on the themes of the book that I have embedded below. The transcript is posted here along with the podcast itself. As City Journal puts it, they “discuss the ancient and modern history of citizenship, the hollowing out of civic duty in today’s U.S., and the irresponsibility of American elites.” Highly recommended.

Share
Tweet
Reddit
Email

Responses