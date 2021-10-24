The Geek in Pictures: No Energy in This Executive Edition

When Alexander Hamilton wrote of “energy in the executive,” he could never have imagined the lack of energy in our current chief executive, in both senses of the word: the man has no personal energy, and he’s flailing over the the kind of energy the rest of us need and use.

• Let’s start with what low-energy poll numbers look like:

Gee, I wonder if Biden’s open border policy is less than popular with those Hispanics who don’t go by “Latinx,” i.e., 95 percent of all Hispanics who don’t dine in faculty clubs.

• Total economic output is back tp pre-pandemic levels. Remind me again why we need more government stimulus? (Ah, right—we’re underachieving on inflation. . .)

On the other hand, this is a bad sign—talk about “the great reset”:

A reminder:

• Let’s do some energy. Lots of capital flowing into energy, though this chart doesn’t tell us how much is traditional fossil energy (oil, gas, and coal) and how much is the trendy, subsidized green energy. I have heard that there’s a lot of private equity going into old-style energy because the returns are so good right now.

Oh, and about that whole “going electric” bit:

No wonder the greenies hate bitcoin:

Reminder of the real future of energy, as projected by our own Department of Energy (hint: it doesn’t look like “Net Zero” in 2050):

• One sign of how much the campus virus has taken over corporate America (“chief diversity and inclusion officer” is the column to the right):

You know how the racialist left loves to think America is the most heinous racist nation ever? Have a close look at these data:

And guess what other progressive position is uniformly unpopular:

• The college enrollment collapse looks to be starting in earnest:

• Biden, tougher on trade than Trump?

• ‘Murica:

• News you can use:

And finally. . .