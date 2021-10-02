Time for Fauci To Go

Anthony Fauci is the ultimate bureaucrat. He is 80 years old and has worked for the federal government since the Lyndon Johnson administration. Apparently there is no expiration date for bureaucrats. Fauci has been wrong so often, and has contradicted himself so many times, that much of the public has lost confidence in him. Yet he clings to office like a superannuated senator.

Yesterday Hugh Hewitt recited some of Fauci’s errors and contradictions, suggested that much of the public has lost confidence in him, and asked whether there are any circumstances in which Fauci would consider resigning for the good of the country:

HEWITT: "Is there a point where you will say: 'I have done more harm than good because people don't listen to me anymore' and step aside?" FAUCI: "No. Absolutely, unequivocally no." pic.twitter.com/puoKGqUV2Z — Samuel Bravo (@bravojourno) October 1, 2021



Apparently nothing short of being carried out feet first will get Fauci out of the federal bureaucracy and out of the public eye, which he appears to crave more than anything.