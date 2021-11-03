Biden On Illegal Immigrant Payoffs: Never Mind

News circulated last month that the Biden administration was planning a payoff scheme whereby illegal border crossers would get $450,000 apiece, or $1 million per family, from U.S. taxpayers. To be fair, this was a contemplated settlement of a frivolous ACLU lawsuit that would implicitly (or rather, explicitly) repudiate President Trump’s “Zero Tolerance” policy toward illegal immigration. Still, the bottom line is that illegals would be grotesquely rewarded by American taxpayers for violating our laws, with no defense to the ACLU’s lawsuit mounted by our alleged representatives at the Department of Justice.

One can only imagine the feedback that those who run the “Biden administration” received to this proposal. It must have been so grim that Joe Biden has now backtracked: Joe Biden Backs Off $450K Payouts to Border Crossers: ‘Not Going to Happen’.

On Wednesday, while promoting vaccines for the Chinese coronavirus, Biden claimed reports about the $450,000 payouts were “garbage” and called them “not true.”

More likely, Biden’s handlers just didn’t like the political fallout when the absurd scheme was exposed.

“That’s not going to happen,” Biden said, though the West Wing of the White House has little-to-no role in negotiating and settling lawsuits for various federal agencies.

Good point! The “sue and settle” collusion strategy has been one of the Left’s most powerful, and most corrupt, tools. No doubt the Democrats hope that once no one is paying attention, they can pay out a billion dollars–“The total cost of the payouts would reach $1 billion”–without paying a political price. And Merrick Garland is just the man to do it.

It will be a while before we know how this issue turns out. Will the Democrats get away with paying a billion dollars of American taxpayer money to illegal immigrants? And if so, will they be held accountable at the next election cycle? Time will tell.