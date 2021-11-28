Elizabeth Warren, Call Your Office

Cast your mind back to 2014 for a moment, when the St. Louis Post-Dispatch newspaper canceled George Will’s column because of this passage:

Colleges and universities are being educated by Washington and are finding the experience excruciating. They are learning that when they say campus victimizations are ubiquitous (“micro-aggressions,” often not discernible to the untutored eye, are everywhere), and that when they make victimhood a coveted status that confers privileges, victims proliferate.

Of course you’re not allowed to say that, because as we all know only “white privilege” exists, oppressing everything and everybody.

And yet we have still another fresh case of someone claiming membership in an oppressed class to get ahead, this time in Canada:

She’s Sitting Bulls-t. A Canadian medical researcher who rose to become the nation’s top voice on indigenous health has been ousted from her government job and her university professorship — after suspicious colleagues investigated her increasingly fanciful claims of Native American heritage and learned she was a fraud. Carrie Bourassa, a public health expert who served as scientific director of the Canadian Institutes of Health Research’s Institute of Indigenous Peoples’ Health, was suspended on Nov. 1, five days after the state-owned Canadian Broadcasting Corporation published a lengthy expose on her background. Far from being a member of the Métis nation, as she had long claimed, a laborious trace of Bourassa’s family tree revealed that her supposedly indigenous ancestors were in fact immigrant farmers who hailed from Russia, Poland, and Czechoslovakia.

She was just following Elizabeth Warren’s warpath:

Leftists: Fakers and frauds all the way down.