Vax Versus Vox Populi

Last Saturday we ran the Babylon Bee meme about how vaccinating very young children for COVID is unnecessary because the COVID risk to kids is so tiny:

And while I don’t normally wade into the vaccine controversies, I note that there seems to be a non-trivial number of children who have experienced adverse side effects from the COVID vaccine, including myocarditis (an inflammation of the heart). The Wall Street Journal reports today:

As U.S. health authorities expand use of the leading Covid-19 vaccines, researchers investigating heart-related risks linked to the shots are exploring several emerging theories, including one centered on the spike protein made in response to vaccination.

Then I stumbled across this chart in an FDA presentation last week on the benefits and risks of child vaccinations, and the tradeoff between ICU stays for COVID and ICU stays for myocarditis and pericarditis among 5 – 11 year-old boys jumped out:

The FDA presentation went through several “scenarios” (meaning guesses based on incomplete or conflicting data), with varying results, which means they really don’t know what the hell is going on. Not to mention how few deaths are projected to be prevented by vaccinating children.

It seems to me the parents who are resisting vaccinating their children are quite right to do so. By the way, whatever happened to “my body, my choice”?