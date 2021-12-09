Biden pitches Middle America

The minders in the daycare operation at the White House sent their ward out on the road yesterday to sell his money-is-no-object-for-socialism plan in Kansas City yesterday. The White House has posted the text of his remarks here. Something tells me that President Biden’s “social infrastructure” inside the White House is lacking.

The verbal road went on forever, or seemed to. Putting the mangled numbers to one side, I found this pitch to Middle America that I found almost unbelievable:

This law is going to make high-speed Internet affordable and available everywhere in America, creating jobs deploying those broadband lines. Across the high-speed Internet on — access to high-speed Internet unlocks opportunity everywhere. It allows farmers in Kansas to use precision agriculture to improve their yields, or a doctor in St. Louis to have a remote check-up with a home-bound cancer patient. Today, roughly one out of every four Missourians, and one out of every three — six in Kansas, don’t have high-speed Internet in their home. In some places, there’s no broadband infrastructure at all. This law will make high-speed Internet affordable and available everywhere in Missouri and Kansas — urban, suburban, and rural.

Biden should have stopped here and left it at that, yet he was only leading up to this pitch that I ask you to do your best to complete without peeking: “In the 21st century in America, no parent should have to do what many had to do last semester…”

If you answered “keep his of her kids home to protect teachers from the mythical threat of students transmitting the plague,” you erred. You erred badly. You missed by a country mile.

The pitch culminates in this anticlimax: “– and that is sit in the parking lot of a fast food restaurant so their children could use their Internet to get their homework done. This is the United States of America, for God’s sake.”

For God’s sake, indeed.