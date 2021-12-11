How Corrupt Is CNN? [Updated]

We have known for a long time that CNN is, to put it politely, sub-par in the intelligence department. But, through revelations about Chris Cuomo, we are learning more about the corruption that seems to prevail in that company. Was it really a secret from everyone at CNN that Cuomo was collaborating with his brother to smear “that Fox weather bitch” who exposed the thousands of deaths for which Andy Cuomo was directly responsible?

Now we have the case of CNN producer John Griffin, who has been indicted for sexual offenses involving underage girls:

A veteran CNN producer who worked “shoulder to shoulder” with now disgraced ex-anchor Chris Cuomo has been indicted on charges of luring young girls to his Vermont ski house for “sexual subservience” training. John Griffin, of Stamford, CT, allegedly used messaging apps to befriend and persuade moms of young girls, telling them “a woman is a woman regardless of her age,” and that he should be the one to “train” their daughters sexually, according to the indictment from the US Attorney of Vermont.

So it was like The Handmaid’s Tale, brought to life by a Democratic Party activist.

Griffin, 44, allegedly got at least one mom of two daughters to bring the girl to his Ludlow ski getaway, in June 2020. It was the mom’s responsibility to see that her older daughter, just 13, was “trained properly,” Griffin told her, according to the indictment.

Yuck. Could Chris Cuomo have been unaware that his producer was a degenerate? Or is this just the culture that prevails at CNN, as reflected in Cuomo’s own sexual harassment issues?

On his LinkedIn profile, Griffin boasts of having worked “shoulder-to-shoulder with lead anchor Chris Cuomo, seeing him through each show and producing live breaking news across the country and around the world.”

I haven’t watched CNN in years, except as forced to at airport gates–a contract that, happily, has expired. CNN’s viewership is declining rapidly, but not as rapidly as that corrupt network deserves.

UPDATE: A commenter points out that no discussion of CNN corruption is complete without a reference to Jeffrey Toobin. Good point! And then there is Don Lemon. Those are stories for another day, but certainly deserve to be remembered when considering the corrupt culture of CNN.