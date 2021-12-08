Posted on December 8, 2021 by Steven Hayward in The Week In Pictures

The Geek in Pictures: Delta-Omicron Edition

Well if the WHO can run through the Greek alphabet for every new variation of the Wuhan flu, then why can’t we do the same with our occasional chart roundup?

Speaking of COVID and the games the “public health” community like the play, here’s a clinic about the use and abuse of the Y-axis:

Meanwhile:

I thought Germany knew how to do lockdowns. . .

 Bubble blowing? Crash ahead?

 Just Biden our time:

Nice going, Democrats, on “sticking it to the rich”:

Notice the only time this trendline dips down (too bad the series stops in 2015):

Chaser:

Gee, I wonder why donations to the Clinton Foundation have fallen off so much?

Related:

Inflation of a different kind:

Energy:

Misc:

And finally. . .

