A Day In the Life

What happens when you have an elderly, frail, over the hill president? For one thing, he takes a lot of time off. The Daily Wire has an interesting item on how Joe Biden spent the day yesterday.

It starts with a reporter noting that Biden had virtually nothing on his published schedule for the day, and asking Jen Psaki what he is up to. Psaki tap-danced in response, obviously having no idea of any productive work Biden might be accomplishing:

Jen Psaki struggles to explain why Biden’s schedule is so empty today. pic.twitter.com/Xh00o8jD8G — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 25, 2022



And how did Biden actually spend the day? Shopping and buying ice cream:

.⁦@POTUS⁩ visits a boutique store on Capitol Hill called Honey Made. pic.twitter.com/cYq3xTiqr7 — Jeff Mason (@jeffmason1) January 25, 2022

“The President made a quick pitstop at the ice cream shop this afternoon after a visit to neighboring boutique Honey Made, where he admired necklaces on the wall for ‘my wife,’ examined a coaster with a German shepherd on it, and picked up a Kamala Harris mug,” The Washingtonian reported. “Early pool reports are vague, however, on what Biden ordered at Jeni’s other than it was a cone with two scoops—’light colored flavor on bottom, darker ice cream on top.’ POTUS waved the cone at pool reporters before heading off in his motorcade.”



After a strenuous afternoon of shopping and eating ice cream, Biden called it quits at 3:06:

Today, Biden went shopping, got ice cream… then called a lid at 3:06pm. pic.twitter.com/yup5i8T31u — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) January 25, 2022



Of course, everyone needs a little time off. But Biden is not, ostensibly, on vacation, and yesterday was a Tuesday, not a weekend. I suspect that Biden simply doesn’t have it in him to work anything like a 40-hour week.

STEVE adds: The figure I heard yesterday is that Biden has spent 31 weekends at his Delaware beach house (and usually from mid-day Friday to mid-day Monday), and only three or four at Camp David, the traditional presidential getaway that is better equipped for conducting normal presidential business, which is 24/7, or needs to be at times.

You might start to wonder whether sending him to more familiar surroundings is part of treatment for someone with advancing dementia.