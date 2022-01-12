Joe Biden, Civil Rights Warrior?

Joe Biden is a chameleon who, even when he was in possession of his faculties, probably didn’t believe in much of anything. Now, going with the flow, he has become a “woke” warrior who tries to portray himself as a civil rights activist, which he never was.

Biden has repeatedly claimed in speeches to have been arrested in the cause of civil rights, once supposedly when he was trying to visit Nelson Mandela–a complete fantasy. But that’s not all: in his speech yesterday in Atlanta, he not only launched absurd smears against Republicans, he portrayed himself as an activist who was arrested multiple times in his younger years:

“I did not walk in the shoes of generations of students who walked these grounds, but I walked other grounds. Cause I’m so damn old I was there as well,” the 79-year-old president said. “You think I’m kidding, man. It seems like yesterday the first time I got arrested.”

Not only is there no record of such an arrest–let alone multiple arrests–but, while the civil rights movement was actually going on, Biden was on the other side. In 1967, Biden bragged about being praised by George Wallace:

Whereas yesterday, Biden asked, “Do you want to be the side of the side of Dr. King or George Wallace?” History does not record that Dr. King was an advocate for voter fraud, and it is Biden, not any Republican now serving in office, who was on the side of fellow Democrat George Wallace.

But for our long-gone president, such fantasy is all in a day’s work.