Jumpin’ on Youngkin

Jonah Goldberg appears to have joined David Brooks as a scourge of the right. He fashions himself a sort of Diogenes in search of an honest Republican. He resigned from his position as a contributor to FOX News in protest of Tucker Carlson’s take on Jan. 6. He has undertaken the job of mocking Republicans falling short of his standards.

Yesterday it was Virginia Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin’s turn in the barrel. Goldberg called Youngkin to account for his failure to attend to the weather-related mess on I-95 in Virginia.

MORON ALERT: Jonah Goldberg Blamed Incoming Youngkin for I-95 Disaster https://t.co/MNli3u7p6i — zoltan toth (@zoltantoth6) January 4, 2022

Goldberg wasn’t alone in calling out Youngkin. Tucker Carlson and FOX News took note of Goldberg’s contribution to the Youngkin watch here. Was Goldberg inspired by the company he’s keeping? He may be hanging with a bad crowd. I don’t know.

Typical… right down to the "Republicans" like Jonah Goldberg blaming Youngkin rather than the DemoKKKrat governor who's in until Jan. 15. Glenn Youngkin Gets Blamed for I-95 Traffic Snarls As Actual Governor Ralph Northam Appears MIA https://t.co/UOTo52F1l4 — Howie Carr (@HowieCarrShow) January 4, 2022

When it was pointed out that Youngkin does not take office until January 15, Goldberg deleted the tweet. I appreciated the commenter who led off with an editorial suggestion regarding use of the subjunctive.

Let’s start with grammar. If I were Youngkin. Then let’s move to the practical. He isn’t the governor until Jan 15. — MacktheKnife (@KnifeMackthe) January 4, 2022

For some reason, however, Goldberg did not adapt his critique of Youngkin to the incumbent governor.

What really infuriates me about this is not that he didn't realize Youngkin wasn't governor, it's that he hasn't and won't and wouldn't scream at Northam for the same thing. — Woodrow Call (@WoodrowCall1) January 4, 2022

As commenters continued to pile on, Goldberg did not take it well.

Yeah that’s fine. But the dunking is stupid. I like Youngkin. Thought he’d been sworn in already, and given that context the tweet was 100% right. People who want to read my tweet as some lib attack on him are either ignorant or deliberately acting in bad faith. — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) January 4, 2022

I think Youngkin is an honest Republican, but Goldberg has moved on.